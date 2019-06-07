THE man who led the restoration of York Minster’s East Window and another man who heads up a York-based schools trust are both honoured today.

The police officer who headed a review of the investigation into the disappearance of York chef Claudia Lawrence also wins recognition in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Michael Benson is to receive an MBE in recognition of his outstanding service for the Minster.

He was Chief Executive Officer of York Minster Revealed, the £20 million project between 2011 and 2016 which included the restoration and conservation of the Minster’s 600 year-old East Front and Great East Window, the largest single expanse of medieval stained glass in the country.

The Dean of York, the Right Reverend Dr Jonathan Frost, said he was ‘effective, insightful and inspirational, with a clear vision, enormous energy and the force of personality needed to keep such a complex and important project on track.’

Mr Benson said the award was for all those involved in the restoration and ‘particularly recognised the great team involved in York Minster Revealed.’

Richard Ludlow, chief executive of Ebor Academy Trust, has been awarded an OBE for services to education.

The trust was set up in 2013 initially to support Haxby Road Primary School, which for the previous decade had suffered a string of poor inspection reports.

At the time Mr Ludlow was head at Robert Wilkinson School in Strensall and he galvanised a team to embark on a relentless drive to improve outcomes, and Haxby Road earned a “good” rating by Ofsted three years later.

Ebor today operates 22 schools across York, Selby, on the Yorkshire Coast and in the East Riding and the Humber.

Mr Ludlow, who intends to retire at some point during the 2019-2020 academic year, said: “I am thrilled and humbled – and I see the honour as recognition of a magnificent team effort. Ebor has achieved a lot and I want to pay tribute to the dedicated and hard-working people I am privileged to lead.”

The Queen’s Police Medal goes to Detective Superintendent David (Dai) Malyn of North Yorkshire Police, head of a major investigation team, who led a review of the original investigation into Claudia Lawrence’s disappearance in March 2009 and suspected murder.

He said in March that police would never give up on Claudia and her family - and just needed one call to help piece together parts of a jigsaw.

Meanwhile, Brian Keen, 69, who has chaired Riccall Parish Council since 2005 and has been responsible for the addition of an outdoor gym and play equipment in the community field, helping to establish a dedicated “Snow Patrol” and playing a key role in setting up the Riccall Summer Carnival and an outdoor Dickensian Festival, receives the BEM.

Social worker Bridget Bennett, 61, of Selby, receives the MBE for services to children and families while working for East Riding of Yorkshire Council, leading the setting up of 18 children’s centres.

Professor Susan Elaine Hartley, director of York Environmental Sustainability Institute at the University of York, whose research group works to understand interactions between organisms that attack crops, receives the OBE for services to ecological research.