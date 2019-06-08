ENERGETIC members of a university trampoline club took on a 24-hour bounce challenge to fundraise for charity.

The University of York Trampoline Club which has more than 50 members were joined by friends and family for the event.

Club president Emily Sherratt, who took part for six hours, said: “It was absolutely incredible - there were people there for the whole 24 hours. We all had such a good time.

“We go to eight competitions a year and we get to know people so well. We do six hours training a week.

“Everyone is really close friends. It doesn’t matter what year you are, you are still just as much in the group. I just love it so much and we all really care about the club.”

The group has raised more than £800 so far for eating disorder charity BEAT as well as training for the club’s development. Emily said there were already plans for another fundraiser next year.