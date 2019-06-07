A CAMPAIGN has been launched to encourage people in the region to become foster carers, particularly of young, unaccompanied refugees.
Yorkshire is in urgent need of foster carers, prompting Migration Yorkshire to launch its Welcoming Young Refugees campaign.
Young refugees to the region, almost 90 per cent of whom are teenage boys, have increased significantly since 2018.
Anyone can apply, as long as they are aged over 21, with a spare room and permanent leave to remain or British citizenship. Foster carers are paid and receive training and support. Apply online at welcomingyoungrefugees.org.uk