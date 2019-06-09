YORK residents are being warned about several road closures across the city this week.
City of York Council confirmed that Tadcaster Road, between Copmanthorpe and Merchant Way, will be closed from today until Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Wetherby Road will also be shut between Beckfield Lane and the A1237 from tomorrow until Wednesday.
Both roads are being closed whilst resurfacing works are carried out.
The council added that an alternative route for diverted traffic will be put in place. Thorpe Road, off Scarcroft Road, will also be shut until 6pm on Tuesday.