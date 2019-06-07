THE Dean of York has warned that ‘tough financial management’ of York Minster will be needed for years to come, despite the cathedral making a surplus of almost £120,000 last year.

The Right Reverend Dr Jonathan Frost said the recent fire at Notre Dame in Paris had heightened public interest in the care and protection of cathedrals in this country, but they received no regular state funding.

He said: “Yet they continue to have a vital role in the lives of communities across the land and there is a public expectation that these buildings will endure and will be present at the most important points in people’s lives.

“As the current custodians of York Minster, our strategy is entirely focused on ensuring the financial health of the cathedral not just for today but for those who will follow on after us.

“I am in no doubt that tough financial management and tough decisions will be needed for years to come.”

His comments came after the Chapter of York published its annual report for 2018, which showed a net surplus of £119,000, with a total income of £9.81million - £743,000 more than in 2017.

The report said spending increased, with £548,000 going towards the refurbishment of the Grand Organ, and significant resources allocated to missional activities, the Minster School, and upkeep and repair of the building.

It said volatility on world markets throughout last year led to a decrease in the amount of total funds held to £49.3 million from £50.9 million in 2017.

The Dean said the report demonstrated Chapter’s ‘financial prudence and willingness to invest in the delivery of our Christian mission and in the long term repair, conservation and restoration of the Minster buildings and its historic assets.’