A NEW independent craft beer shop could be opened in the city centre - by a couple who say they love beer and York.

The store formerly occupied by curiosity shop Pandora’s Box in Colliergate may become a beer shop called Hop O’Clock.

Husband and wife team Jimmy Hoggar and Julia Virpi have applied to City of York Council for a licence to sell alcohol from 11am to 9pm every day of the week. But the shop will not be a bar.

The couple have been working and travelling in Europe, most recently in Bruges, but Jimmy said his wife loved York when they visited and so they decided to move to the city.

Jimmy, 32, said the pair moved back to the UK six months ago.

He added: “I have been into craft beer for quite a while and working in different places around Europe I’ve seen some of the crazy different beers.

“We returned to the UK and were looking for places to live - she just loved York. It’s very similar to Bruges with it’s Medieval feel and city walls.

“There are loads of things going on in York, it’s a very vibrant place.

“Colliergate is a lovely street. There’s quite a big craft beer scene already in York - there are a lot of pubs. And the craft beer scene is getting bigger.”

The store will stock more than 200 different varieties of beer, from classics to what Jimmy called “really crazy experimental drinks” such as milkshake IPAs.

He said there will also be two crowler machines - which are taps used to put fresh beer in cans.

And in the future he hopes the shop will host artists and musicians for events.

Craft beer fan Jimmy said he is hoping to share his knowledge and enthusiasm for craft beer with customers.

He said the store will stock stouts, porters, sour beers, fruit beers and other varieties from all over the world, as well as gifts for craft beer fans.

He added: “We plan to be a bit creative with the space.

“We are challenging ourselves to sell beers for people who don’t even like beer.”

The couple hope the shop will open by the end of July.

Pandora’s Box, in Colliergate, sold antiques and oddities. It closed in October 2018.

Nearby store Just Gifts also shut last year.