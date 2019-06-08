APRIL’S Press Camera Club winner took advantage of a few days of glorious sunshine earlier in the year to capture his winning shot.

Barney Sharratt, who has won twice before, won with his photograph of a couple bathed in warm sunlight walking beneath Skeldergate Bridge.

Barney said: “I thoroughly enjoy taking part and I like that you can interpret the themes in your own way.

“I was just walking along the river and the scene just jumped out at me.

“It was a spur of the moment thing.”

For taking the coveted top spot, Barney won a canvas print of his winning image, which was supplied by Camera club sponsors Jessops, in Coney Street, and a cheque for £50.

