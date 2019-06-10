A YORKSHIRE construction company will be the main shirt sponsor for a fundraising bike ride in memory of a North Yorkshire Police officer.

Harris CM, of South Elmsall, is to sponsor the Tour De Aky, a gruelling 106.6 mile cycle ride in memory of PC Mick Atkinson.

Mick was a dog handler with the force for 17 years.

He had been off work with knee problems for 18 months and was days away from returning to work when he took his own life.

The ride will raise money for mental health charity Mind and Leeds Rhinos Foundation, which aims to harness the positive powers of sport.

More than 80 cyclists will take part in the race, on Friday, June 14, and are already on target to raise many thousands of pounds.

Paul Taylor, from Harris CM, said: “We are proud to honour Mick. This will be a fantastic tribute to him, as well as raising a huge sum of money for two very deserving charities.”

To sponsor the riders visit gofundme.com/aky-cycle-ride-1066miles

The route runs from Scarborough Police Station to Headingley Stadium and is 106.6 miles, in honour of Mick’s collar number, 1066.

The ride has been organised by Mick’s colleague and friend, PC Pierre Olesqui.

He said: “The support this ride is generating is fantastic.

“We’ve already smashed our initial £5,000 fundraising target and have more than double the number of riders we originally hoped to attract.”

Other corporate sponsors include Boiler Room Exhibitions and DAS Engineering Services. The cycling jerseys have been supplied by Defined Intervention.