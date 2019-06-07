TICKETS are selling fast for next month's Platform Festival 2019 at The Old Station, Pocklington.

"Festivalgoers are advised to book their tickets in advance to secure their place at our celebrations of live music and comedy," says Janet Farmer, director of the event organisers, Pocklington Arts Centre.

"Now into its fourth year, Platform Festival will see thousands of people descend on the town’s old railway station – a Grade II listed building - for a truly unique event."

Only a handful are left for chart-topping British country act The Shires' return to Pock for a headline show on July 12.

Pub landlord Al Murray's latest night of comedy knee deep in Brexit Britain, Landlord Of Hope And Glory, has sold out already on July 11.

"Citizens of Hope and Glory! Our new tomorrow beckons," says Murray. "A new tomorrow that smells reassuringly of yesterday, but with wifi. One last heave and we will be there. And when the going gets tough, the tough get going. Although the going won’t get tough and anyone who tells you it is going to be tough is lying."

The festival will open on July 10 with a main-stage show by north eastern comedian Chris Ramsey, in the wake of his brace of sold-out Burning Duck Comedy Club shows in York tomorrow and Wednesday at The Basement, City Screen, trying out material for his upcoming arena tour.

The four-day festival will climax on July 13 with more than 20 musicians and bands performing across three stages from 1pm until late.

Among them will be Irish band Hothouse Flowers; Devon folk musician Seth Lakeman; The South, featuring The Beautiful South band members; Lucy Spraggan, promoting her fourth album, Today Was A Good Day, and The Grand Slambovians, oft described as "the hillbilly Pink Floyd".

Other acts on the festival's Saturday line-up include Leeds anthemic rock-pop brothers The Dunwells, the foot stomping, Americana-inspired Dan Webster Band and York’s folk-blues singer-songwriter Boss Caine.

Look out too for Hull’s Late Night Marauders with their fusion of blues, jazz and soul; York singer-songwriter Jess Gardham and the 13-strong ukulele collective The Grand Old Uke Of York, plus "some very special guests".

That day too, the Access To Music Stage will be championing emerging talent from Britain and beyond, even as far away as Brazil.

Street food, Prosecco and gin bars and craft ales will be available on site. "They can be enjoyed safe in the knowledge that, as the event is undercover, there's no need to worry about the Great British Weather," says Janet.

"Platform Festival is without doubt one of the highlights of our live events programme. We can’t wait to build on the success of previous years when we've welcomed likes of Lucinda Williams, Gretchen Peters, Richard Hawley, Ward Thomas, KT Tunstall, Billy Bragg and Mary Chapin Carpenter.

"But if you haven’t booked your tickets yet, I would urge you to be quick or risk missing out on what's going to be a true celebration of the very best established and emerging talent in the UK and beyond today. We’ll see you there!”

Tickets for Chris Ramsey cost £25; The Shires and support Beth McCarthy, £30; the Saturday bill, £47.50, £35 for under 18s or £150 for a family ticket.

For further details and to book tickets, call 01759 301547 or go to platformfestival.net; pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk; seetickets.com or hullboxoffice.com.

