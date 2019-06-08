A NEW adventure school is opening this summer in York.

The Forest School at York Museum Gardens begins this Tuesday and will teach children outdoor skills such as foraging, nature tracking and building dens.

The lessons, which will be led by an experienced Forest School teacher, aims to help the children’s creativity through fun, adventure and the magic of nature.

The sessions will run each Tuesday from 9.30am-11.30am until July 9.

Kirstie Blything, learning manager, said: “The outdoors can be a magical adventure for young ones, which is why we are very excited to launch our new Forest School.

“York Museum Gardens is a beautiful botanical garden, with meandering paths and hidden gems at every turn. It is the ideal backdrop to host adventures and explore nature.

“This is a great way to integrate a love of the outdoors with learning.”