A ‘KIND, thoughtful and warm-hearted’ woman has been nominated for this year's Community Pride Awards for her generous work in her community.

Gemma Wood, from Acomb, York, has been nominated for the Neighbour of the Year accolade, for her constant support at St Paul's CE Primary School and fundraising for cancer research.

Her neighbour, Holly Hennell said: “Gemma is a kind and warm-hearted individual who would do anything for anyone and gives incredibly generously of her time. She is a parent at St Paul's CE Primary School and is an integral part of the school community, supporting school events through her cake making including cupcakes for the summer and Christmas fairs and cakes which are raffled off for fundraising events such as the Macmillan World Biggest Coffee Morning.

“Last summer, Gemma organised a street party on Holly Bank Grove to bring the community together.

“Having lost both her parents to cancer, she has put so much effort in raising money for a charity close to her heart. She has dedicated huge amounts of time supporting St Leonard's Hospice who provided care for her beloved dad. She and her sisters have organised their own fundraising events and have supported many of the St Leonard's events.

“Recently, she also organised a Fun Run to raise money and awareness for Macmillan Cancer Support who have provided invaluable support to Sean Coxhead, a terminally-ill father, and the Macmillan charity. What started as a small event, turned into a whole school event which raised over £4,000 in March this year. Gemma was instrumental in securing donations for the event, including tombola and raffle prizes, refreshments and entertainment. The event would not have happened were it not for her determination and hard work.

“She is currently involved in supporting Sean with an event at Energi Trampoline Park on June 30, to raise further funds for Macmillan.

"Gemma does not recognise the enormous contribution she makes to her local community and it is for this reason that she is so deserving of recognition.”

Gemma said: “It is very emotional to be nominated. I wouldn’t be able to do any of the fundraisers without my friends' help and to be nominated by Holly is amazing.”

Nominations can be posted to York Community Pride Awards, The Press, 84-86 Walmgate, York Y01 9YN. Or submit nominations online at yorkpress.co.uk/communitypride by Friday, July 26. Nominations must include a supporting statement and should include a photo.

The Community Pride Awards are run by The Press in partnership with the City of York Council. and the primary sponsor is York-based healthcare organisation Benenden Health.

All nominees must live in, or contribute to life in, the City of York Council area. Three finalists from each category will be invited to the awards ceremony at York Racecourse.