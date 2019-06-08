A PAEDOPHILE who was snared by a vigilante internet sting in York after contacting two "underage girls" online for sex has been jailed.

David Graham Denis Hall, 29, made arrangements to meet the "girls" after giving them sexual instructions online and sending them sexual photos of himself, said Mehran Nassiri, prosecuting.

But he was actually speaking to internet paedophile hunters who confronted Hall on Clifton Bridge when he went to meet “Ellie” and streamed the encounter live on Facebook, heard York Crown Court.

Judge Simon Hickey said: “As far as he was concerned, they were real people he was going to meet and abuse.”

Mr Nassir said Hall ran off when he was met by the vigilantes, throwing a bottle that hit one of them, but they gave police details that led to his arrest - and the discovery of a stun gun at his home.

For Hall, Alex Menary said his three-year-old son’s death 18 months before he started the sexual online conversations had changed him.

“He felt he hated the world, felt a lot more anti-social and felt life hadn’t dealt him a fair hand,” said the defence barrister.

Hall, of Church Gardens, Clifton, was jailed for six years and eight months at York Crown Court.

He was put on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years and made subject to a sexual harm prevention order curtailing his behaviour for 15 years.

He pleaded guilty to attempting to meet a child with intention to have sex with her, two charges of attempting to get a child to look at a sexual photo, two charges of attempting to get a child to engage in a sexual activity and two charges of attempted sexual communication with a child. He also admitted having a stun gun.

Mr Menary said Hall bought the stun gun on a Chinese website thinking it was a torch and only discovered its real nature when it arrived. He was waiting for it to run down the electricity inside it before disposing of it.

Mr Nassiri said the team of 50 paedophile hunters set up decoy profiles apparently of 14-year-old schoolgirls on social media.

On February 13, 2018, Hall started contacting one called “Loren”.

After sexual talk, instructions and sending her a sexual photo of himself, he suggested they go together to a hotel for a night to “get to know each other”.

Hall also had similar conversations with a second decoy profile called “Ellie”.

He arranged to meet her on Clifton Bridge on Sunday March 10 - and was met by the vigilantes.