TWO local schools will be rocking out all over again at the Rock Challenge and J Rock: Education in Action 2019 finals.

Pocklington Community Junior School and Malton School will be competing in separate heats after winning through the regional heat at The Barbican in March.

There were 11 Rock Challenge events in total across the North of England, involving thousands of young people, teachers, and members of the local community.

Now, the young performers are limbering up for a new challenge at Grimsby Auditorium. Pocklington will compete on Wednesday, June 26, while Malton will take to the stage again on Friday, June 28.

Pocklington won through to the finals with its performance, The Queen: Lifelong Figurehead, about the life of Queen Elizabeth II, while Malton’s winning performance, titled War and Peace, reflected on the past 100 years since the end of the First World War.

Rock Challenge organisers say the event offers youngsters the chance to perform in a professional venue and aims to encourage the adrenalin high gained through performance, rather than using tobacco, alcohol or other drugs.

The finals will involve 35 schools from across Yorkshire, Cumbria, Humberside, Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire, Aberdeenshire and Suffolk, with more than 2,500 students taking part across four days.

Rock Challenge event manager, Charlotte Payne, said she was looking forward to seeing some spectacular shows.

“We have seen some outstanding performances this year and I cannot wait to see what the schools bring to the stage for our northern finals. The spirit and passion of the students this year has been amazing and I think every student, teacher and community member should be very proud of all they have achieved.”