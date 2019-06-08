FIGURES from York Housing Association show there are more than 8,000 people in the region looking for affordable housing – more than 1,500 of them in York – Elizabeth Booth (not her real name) was one of them.

YHA managing director, Julia Histon, said that demand for affordable housing is far outstripping supply: “The average house in York currently costs 8.6 times the average income for people working in the city, so that means there’s a vast number of people who can’t get on the property ladder.

“Therefore, they’re looking at renting instead, but average rental values in York are £745 a month, that’s £70 higher than the rest of England and £220 higher than the rest of the Yorkshire and Humber region.

“So, given that you can’t afford to get on the property ladder and rental values are so high, the obvious need for affordable rented housing or affordable homes to purchase is just massive.”

York resident, Elizabeth Booth, has found herself in exactly that situation, but has managed to find a rented home via YHA.

The retail worker, who has lived in York all her life, was on the association’s waiting list, on and off, for around two years.

She finally found her dream flat in Bootham, where she grew up: “I was on the list for about two years because I wasn’t really a priority. I was only offered this because I was employed.

“I love it here. I just get in the door and that’s it. It’s very secure and feels safe.”

That security is very important to Elizabeth, who split up with an abusive husband – who has continued to harass her – some years ago.

Following her divorce, she initially got a lodger, but was eventually forced to sell her home, subsequently moving in with her son and his partner.

She joined the waiting list for properties, but often found herself ‘bidding’ for places with hundreds of other people.

She said: “If it hadn’t been for my son, I would probably have ended up homeless.

“At one time, I thought I’m never going to get one, but you just keep persevering, don’t you?”

However, Elizabeth does worry about the future, especially as her initial tenancy agreement was dependent on her being employed: “The wage where I work was quite good at one time, but now we’re just level with the basic living wage.

“I do worry for the future. I get a little angry actually.

“Why do I have to work till I drop?

“I’d like to spend more time with my family, [but] I don’t think I can afford to retire, it’s not financially viable.

“The thing I worry about is I can only have this while I’m fully employed.”

In response, a spokesman said when a resident becomes unemployed or retires, YHA would support them through the process of applying for benefits, meaning they do not need to move.

