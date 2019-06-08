YORK Central MP Rachael Maskell has claimed the city is in the middle of a serious affordable housing crisis.

She slammed comments by former City of York Council (CYC) leader, Ian Gillies, made last month, that he had delivered on housing, saying that the administration of the last four years had been "characterised by sluggishness and inaction".

Despite York’s current draft local plan offering more than 13,500 new homes over two decades and promising to meet its newly assessed target of 790pa, Ms Maskell said the "endlessly stalled" local plan "is completely lacking the vision we need to turn our housing situation around".

The Press recently reported that York’s beleaguered local plan had been hit by fresh delays, with Inspectors insisting CYC launch another public consultation, expected to last for six weeks.

Citing the York Central development, which is promising up to 2,500 new homes, Ms Maskell said: "We need more housing in York, but the kind of housing they’re building is not the kind we need.

"People don’t want luxury flats – there’s no point building it. It’s not affordable, it just ticks a box."

It was reported in The Press only yesterday that Ms Maskell has had a meeting with Northern Powerhouse and Local Growth Minister, Jake Berry, urging him to consider 'calling in' and examining the outline application for York Central at a major public inquiry.

According to Land Registry figures, the average property in York costs £251,507, while a recent study showed that housing in the city is more than eight times the average income, making York one of the least affordable places to live in the UK.

Green Party councillor, Denise Craghill, the new executive member for housing, responded by defending the former administration’s record and highlighting a CYC scheme to build 600 homes across seven sites, 40 per cent of which is to be "targeted at those who are struggling to get on the housing ladder" – including affordable homes, affordable rented homes and social rented accommodation.

She said: "My ambition is simple: for the council to lead the way in delivering as much genuinely affordable housing, both to rent and to buy, as possible.

"I also want to ensure that all of our new housing is affordable to live in with high levels of energy efficiency and sustainable building, meaning savings for householders via lower energy bills.

"I don’t have any illusions that delivering on all of this will be easy and I certainly hope that all parties on the council will be supportive of actions to make this happen."

However, Ms Maskell said the scheme equates to just over 30 genuinely affordable homes for each of the previous administration’s four years in power: "Not nearly enough when we have 1,600 households waiting for a home."

This issue has also been highlighted by other organisations in York.

David Fraser, chief executive of the Civic Trust, said: "When [the scheme] is delivered that will be excellent, but why just 40 per cent? Why can’t it all be affordable?

"Affordable housing means a lot of things to different people, but in essence, it means subsiding the cost of living in a house.

"The obvious way of subsiding the cost of housing is for housebuilders to take less profit."

Julia Histon, managing director of York Housing Association (YHA), which directly helps those in need of finding accommodation in the city, said though the number of homes needed overall had been reassessed on the local plan, the number that needed to be affordable had not been revisited since CYC’s previous Strategic Housing Market Assessment in 2016.

She said: "Last year, there were no affordable homes delivered in York at all.

"The SHMA says we need 573 a year and we’ve done 350 over the last six years, so that tells you we’re massively behind.

"Just from our own experience at YHA, we can let anything in York hundred times over.

"We have huge demand for everything."

Cllr Craghill responded by saying that she would be "discussing options for going beyond the current 40 per cent affordable target for later stage of the programme".

What is the vision for York?

Cllr Craghill, who was recently appointed executive member for housing in the new CYC administration, has outlined her plans for the next four years:

"I want to ensure that all of our new housing is affordable to live in with high levels of energy efficiency and sustainable building, meaning savings for householders via lower energy bills, whilst also playing a key part in meeting our climate emergency targets. I'd like to see much more retrofitting of existing housing stock for the same reasons."

"I want to encourage more community-led 'Forever Affordable' housing on the Yorspace model now underway on the Lowfield site and look at how we can further develop the council's direct building programme, for example through creating a council housing company and working in partnership with other social housing providers."

"We will be investigating how we can learn from other councils to legally limit the use of new housing for short-term holiday lets."

"I will be looking at how we can maximise affordable housing delivery through the local plan (which hopefully will be passed fairly soon, despite the recent delay) and how we can improve standards in the private rented sector."

"Other priorities include tackling the recently reported increase in empty properties in York and looking at further actions to tackle homelessness and street sleeping, for example through expanding the Housing First approach."

"I also want to promote high standards of care and maintenance for the council's own properties and work more closely with tenants, leaseholders and residents' associations."

This is what you had to say

