A ROAD on the University of York’s Campus East has been closed after “recent excessive weather conditions” have caused its surface to deteriorate.
The university said that, following health and safety advice from road engineers, it decided to close Lakeside Way yesterday (June 6) while it identifies how long the emergency repairs will take.
A spokesperson for the university commented: “Due to the recent excessive weather conditions, there has been further deterioration of the condition of Lakeside Way on Campus East.”
The closure “will prevent all pedestrian and cycle access to the road and impact the relevant bus services,” the spokesperson said, adding: “Notices will be placed on bus stops along the route requesting passengers use the interchange at Kimberlow Lane.”
Buses are being rerouted along Field Lane via the interchange and Kimberlow Lane to the Sport Village. The Sport Village bus stop is still in use but all other bus stops along Lakeside Way are closed. It is still possible to use the accessible parking bays off Lakeside Way by Computer Science but access is only permitted from the Sport Village end of Lakeside Way.
Due to the closure, tomorrow’s Heslington Parkrun is cancelled.
