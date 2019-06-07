A MAN has been arrested in connection with a crash between a car and a female pedestrian, which left the woman needing hospital treatment.

The collision happened between 8.30pm and 9pm on Wednesday, June 5 at the junction of Valuation Lane and Horsefair in Boroughbridge, North Yorkshire Police said.

A spokesperson for the force added: “A 31-year-old woman from Boroughbridge reported being hit by a black BMW X5

“The BMW had been parked outside the Flavours of India takeaway.

“The victim sustained injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The BMW left the scene after the incident had occurred.

“A 39-year-old man from Harrogate has since been arrested and released on conditional bail.”

Anyone with any information should call North Yorkshire Police on 101. Quote 12190101551.