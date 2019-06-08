A YORK charity is urging the city’s ‘hidden’ carers to seek out the support they need for themselves during Carers Week.

York Carers Centre is celebrating the contribution made by 19,000 unpaid carers of all ages and is encouraging anyone who cares for a family member or friend to get in touch.

The charity is currently in contact with almost 4,000 unpaid carers.

Its team will be out and about raising awareness in the community during Carers Week, which runs from June 10-16.

It also encourages businesses, employers and schools to mark the week, recognising that all sections of the community have a role to play in getting carers connected with the support they need to maintain their own health and wellbeing.

York Central MP, Rachael Maskell, said: “The incredible contribution of carers must be recognised and celebrated.

“However, Carers Week provides a renewed opportunity for Government and the council to review how it supports carers and how it can improve facilities for them, from addressing economic inequality through to respite care.

“There is still much that needs to be done so that carers are cared for themselves.”

YCC offers a range of free services, such as assessments of need and the emergency card scheme, which triggers support for the person being cared for if anything happens to their carer.

Also on offer are benefits and rights advice, emotional support, groups and specific services for young carers.

Chief executive, Carole Zagrovic, said: “Anyone can be a carer. For some, taking on a caring role can be sudden, for others, caring responsibilities grow gradually over time.

“Our charity helps local carers by making it easy for them to connect to the support they need to care for a loved one and ensure their own wellbeing is maintained.”

Throughout Carers Week, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, YCC will be hosting a free programme of events, including a flying trip and party for younger carers and a boat cruise with tea and cake for adult carers.

To get in touch with YCC visit yorkcarerscentre.co.uk or phone 01904 715 490.

For information about Carers Week events see carersweek.org