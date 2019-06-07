A YORK entrepreneur is taking on a 2,730-mile cycling challenge through 10 countries to reach his final destination.

Adrian Barraclough will set off from Russia on Monday as part of an all-male cycling team ride which is expected to take 12 days and end at Hope House Children's Hospice in Wales, the very people they are raising funds for.

From Russia With Hope, sponsored by Brisant Secure, will also include 34,000 ft of climbing.

"Every penny donated goes directly to the hospice with every rider and support team member covering their own costs," said Adrian, who undertook a 2,000-mile cycle trek across America in 2016 for the same cause.

Adrian, owner and chairman of Audasi Holdings Ltd which includes Quickslide, Renaissance and Sessions in York, has already raised more than £5,000 on his fundraising page. As a team, they hope to raise more than £150,000.

On Monday, they will set off from Russia’s border and cycle through Finland, up to the Artic circle, before travelling through Sweden and another seven countries before arriving at Hope House in Oswestry.

Adrian said: "I believe businesses should have another dimension, assist with great causes, support staff and associates through ups and downs in life, make the place interesting and have purpose. "By doing the ride it not only generates valuable funds, but also comradery and awareness of the needs for others. Some companies just make a donation to charities but I think it’s worth so much more to undertake such a challenge."

Now in his mid 50s, he said training had been "very tough", but added: "The pain and hurt of training just reinforces what these amazing children and their families go through every hour of every day. When I finish my ride my pain will be over but theirs won't."

He has been supported by his dad Geoff Barraclough, an acclaimed performance coach who keeps him on his track.

Sponsor Adrian at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/barracloughfrwh