PLANS by Aviva to shed 1,800 jobs worldwide have shocked its 2,000 staff based in York, a union leader says.

The insurance giant has announced that the job losses will affect a global workforce of about 30,000 people as part of a plan to make it 'simpler, more competitive and more commercial.'

The company says it will look to ensure that redundancies are kept to a minimum wherever possible, for example through natural turnover.

And Andy Case, Unite's Aviva officer, says the union has made it clear to management that it will strongly challenge any attempt to make compulsory redundancies.

"Instead, any staff reductions must be found through volunteers, natural attrition, reducing reliance on contractors and redeployment," he said.

He said he believed all Aviva staff had been shocked by the announcement, which had not been expected, adding: "The scale of this role reduction will be met with disbelief across the company.

“Unite have arranged urgent discussions with Aviva management in order to ascertain the rationale for cutting an already extremely stretched workforce."

He said Unite workplace representatives would be at Aviva locations over coming days and months to support the workforce through what would be a time of significant change and upheaval.

Asked whether York specifically would be affected by the job losses, he said: "We have no indication as yet where the role reductions are going to come from globally.

"We will be expecting Aviva to explore all other avenues before they even consider redundancies. We will be meeting with Aviva over the next 2 weeks when I hope that more detail may be forthcoming.

" However, at present, I've seen nothing yet to indicate that York specifically (or indeed any other site) will be affected. As the detail becomes clearer we will be engaging with members and, as necessary, issuing further press releases."

Aviva has offices in 16 countries and a global workforce of 30,000 people, with 16,000 employees in the UK.

An Aviva spokeswoman said it had engaged with Unite and its employee representative bodies and would continue to consult on specific proposals.

Chief executive Maurice Tulloch said the job losses were part of a plan to make Aviva 'simpler, more competitive and more commercial,' which also involved managing its life and general insurance businesses in the UK separately.

He said: "We have strong foundations: excellent distribution, world class insurance expertise, and our balance sheet is robust.

“But there are also clear opportunities to improve. Reducing Aviva’s costs is essential to remain competitive and this means tough decisions and job losses which I do not take lightly. We will do all we can to minimise redundancies and support our people through this."