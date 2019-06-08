THE community in a York suburb are coming together to hold a sports day to help fundraise for a new garden after a £5,000 funding boost.

The Lanes garden party and sports day is being held on July 7 from 2pm at the top of Pembroke Street in Clifton and the group are also celebrating a cash boost from TalkTalk.

As previously reported by The Press, The Lanes Community Garden is a bid by a group in Clifton to transform a triangle of derelict land at the end of Pembroke Street in to a green oasis for people who live in the surrounding terraced streets, where outside space is at a premium.

A committee of seven people, including ward councillor Danny Myers, and headed by local artist Hatti McKenzie, have joined forces to help fundraise and make their idea become a reality.

Hatti said: “TalkTalk have generously offered a face painter and obstacles for the day as well as funding our garden to the tune of £5,000.

“They are also providing the leader board as we thought it would be fun to offer prizes for each event and an overall prize to the highest score winner of the day.

“Tell your neighbours and friends and lets make this a fabulous fun-packed afternoon.”

Organisers are hoping that events on the day will include an obstacle race, egg and spoon race, a cake stall, plant stall, skittles, quoits, and cream teas. There will be live music and an ice-cream van.

In April residents turned out at the site to share their views and see plans drawn up by Hatti showing what the garden could look like once work has been done to transform it.

The land is council owned and the group want to build raised beds and planters to be filled with dwarf fruit trees and other plants.