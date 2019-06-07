A TV STAR and antiques expert will be speaker and guest of honour at a summer luncheon in Ryedale in aid of York’s St Leonard’s Hospice next month.

On July 12, from noon, people are invited to enjoy a two-course lunch at the Feversham Arms in Helmsley.

Then they can sit back and hear some tales from the antiques world from star of Bargain Hunt, Flog-it and Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is, Caroline Hawley.

After the talk, Caroline will also be offering valuations so if anyone has an object they have always wanted to know more about they can bring it along with them.

Caroline said: “It’s going to be a fabulous event at The Feversham Arms in Helmsley. I’m going to give a talk on the antique market today – what’s in, what’s out, what’s hot and what’s not.

“Dig deep, bring anything along and I’ll be more than happy to give an absolutely free valuation. You might be surprised. All proceeds go to St Leonard’s Hospice.”

Tickets are £40 which includes the lunch, a welcome drink on arrival and tea or coffee. The event is limited to 50 places and people can get tickets online at the hospice website or directly from The Feversham Arms.