HEAVY and thundery rain is on the way to York and North Yorkshire this weekend, as Storm Miguel barrels north from Spain.
Forecasters say this morning's sunshine will be replaced by cloud this afternoon, with showers and longer spells of rain arriving later.
But the region looks set to avoid the worst of today's rain: a yellow warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms which has been issued by the Met Office for the south and Midlands does not so far apply to York and North Yorkshire.
Tomorrow will see more showers in York, which look set to turn heavy and thundery at times.
Sunday is expected to be the better day of the weekend, with some sunny spells, although there will still be some more scattered showers around.
Temperatures may only reach 14C in York tomorrow, but with a maximum of 17C expected on Sunday.
