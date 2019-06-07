ARTIST in residence Giuliana Lazzerini’s solo exhibition of paintings and linocuts runs at the Blue Tree Gallery, Bootham, York, from tomorrow to July 27.

The new works and limited-edition linocuts are full of colour, expression and vitality on the themes of Yorkshire and Tuscany. Born in Tuscany, Giuliana moved to Yorkshire in 1987. Her artistic inspiration comes from her childhood, when much of her time was spent in her father’s mosaic studio in Italy.