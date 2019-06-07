ON Sunday, a new walk entitled Not A Good Way To Go, led by Dennis Shaw, will take you around the modern section of York Cemetery, visiting 20 graves covering the period 1924 to 1946.
You will get to hear about the lives and deaths of some interesting people who walked the streets of York during this period of history and met their fate in unexpected and tragic circumstances.
Please arrive at the chapel at 1.45pm to be fitted with the audio kit for a 2pm start.
The 90-minute walk will be followed by tea and biscuits in our beautiful chapel, where you can see the recently unveiled York Civic Trust Blue Plaque tribute to renowned York architect James Pigott Pritchett (1789 1868).
A voluntary donation of £5 would be appreciated; Friends of York Cemetery pay £2. All are welcome.
Hazel Hall, Friends of York Cemetery, Cemetery Road, York