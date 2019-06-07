THE challengers for the Tory leadership all have one label they love to apply to themselves, that of being a one-nation Tory.
The idea of adopting policies which directly appeal to the working class has been forgotten by the party for decades, hence the number of remain MPs in their ranks. As a result, the slogan no longer carries any weight or meaning, and we can all see these individuals are merely Liberal Democrats in a blue badge.
But there is one among them who seems to understand the true meaning of one-nation Toryism.
It’s been a long time since the Tory party was led by someone from humble origins with the conviction and determination to move the party back to its natural home on the right; and now we have one in Esther McVey, my choice for the party leadership.
She has also been very clever in recognising the label of one-nation Toryism is defunct and has renamed it blue collar Conservatism so that it stands out.
If the Tories back her they may have a future, if they choose another, then within a year I foresee that individual standing at the podium outside number ten listing the sanctimonious, liberal, progressive achievements they’re most proud of before visiting the Palace to resign.
Dr Scott Marmion,
Woodthorpe, York
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment