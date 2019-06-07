IN demonstrating in order to pour ridicule, hate and scorn on Donald Trump, Mr Corbyn, his opposition colleagues and his hate-filled supporters fail totally to appreciate that this is an official visit to the UK by the President of the USA and it is the office of the elected President they insult not Mr Trump. Our friends in America may not take kindly to such mob-generated insults. Personal feelings for Mr Trump can have no bearing on this visit.

J A Whitmore, Orchard Paddock, Haxby, York

Without US' war help protest would be banned

THE irony will be lost on all those marching, chanting and protesting sheep-like against Donald Trump and by association against the country he is leader of. Without America coming to our aid in the war against Hitler, it is most probable that we would for the last 70 years have been ruled by a regime where all opposition and protests would be banned and dealt with ruthlessly.

These protesters bandy the word “ fascist “ around thoughtlessly, for if the war’s outcome had gone the other way, they would know what fascism actually means.

Geoff Robb, Hunters Close, Dunnington, York