A VAN is believed to have been torched in a North Yorkshire village.

Fire crews were called to the incident in Minskip, close to Boroughbridge, at 3.50am today (June 7).

Police also attended the scene.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate."

Crews put out the fire using two hose reels and two breathing apparatus.

Sergeant Paul Cording, of North Yorkshire Police, tweeted: "I finished off at this vehicle fire near Boroughbridge which I suspect will turn out to be stolen. My thanks to @NorthYorksFire for their assistance. My @NYorksRPG colleagues will continue enquiries to identify the vehicle."