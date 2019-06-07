AN INVESTIGATION is underway into the cause of a fire at a property in Ryedale.

Fire crews were called to the blaze in the village of Hutton-le-Hole at 3.15am today (June 7).

When they arrived a two-storey building was "well alight" and the fire had spread to the roof space, a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Firefighters put out the blaze using four breathing apparatus and two hose reels.

The spokesperson added: "The cause of the fire is still under investigation."

Crews from Kirkbymoorside, Pickering, Helmsley and the aerial ladder crew from Huntington all attended the incident.