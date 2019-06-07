AN INVESTIGATION is underway into the cause of a fire at a property in Ryedale.
Fire crews were called to the blaze in the village of Hutton-le-Hole at 3.15am today (June 7).
When they arrived a two-storey building was "well alight" and the fire had spread to the roof space, a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
Firefighters put out the blaze using four breathing apparatus and two hose reels.
The spokesperson added: "The cause of the fire is still under investigation."
Crews from Kirkbymoorside, Pickering, Helmsley and the aerial ladder crew from Huntington all attended the incident.
Comments are closed on this article.