A £45 MILLION new motorway service area on the A1(M) near Sherburn in Elmet will create up to 300 new jobs if approved by planners.
Leading motorway service operator Roadchef has submitted plans to Selby District Council for the development at Junction 42, just off the A63.
A spokesman said the proposals for a 5.2 hectare site included a farm shop selling local produce, food and beverage outlets, a drive-thru coffee shop, dedicated parking and restroom facilities for HGVs and a petrol filling station.
"The plans have been submitted in response to growing demands from nearby employers and residents to provide overnight or long stay parking and facilities for HGVs drivers delivering to Sherburn in Elmet industrial park," he said.
Dr Ian McKay, of Roadchef, said: "Not only would the motorway service area create up to 300 permanent jobs but it would boost the local economy by around £356 million during its operational lifetime."
He added that some HGV drivers currently used local roads and laybys to park overnight prior to delivering the next day and the area would help alleviate a 'real concern' locally.
