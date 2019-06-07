THE fate of the current York Central redevelopment plan appears to be hanging in the balance following a York MP’s meeting with a Government Minister.

York Central MP Rachael Maskell says Northern Powerhouse and Local Growth Minister Jake Berry listened carefully to her concerns about the scheme for up to 2,500 homes and 87,000 square metres of commercial space on land behind York Railway Station.

She said the Minister and his officials were clearly “giving serious consideration” to her request for the outline application - which was approved by City of York Council planning committee in March - to be ‘called in’ and examined at a major public inquiry.

The MP said in April that constituents and local organisations had raised “serious concerns with the consultation and planning process,” and also that an inquiry would reduce the risk of legal challenges and help build the community’s confidence and support.

She said yesterday that the length of time which had passed since her calling-in request was another indication that it was not going to be automatically dismissed.

She said the meeting, which took place earlier this week in London, was attended by David Fraser, chief executive of the conservation watchdog York Civic Trust, who has also said the scheme should be called in.

He claimed in a letter to Ms Maskell that it could have a “potentially disastrous impact” on the city, and that the council’s ability to determine the application impartially was compromised because it was a major landowner and a member of the York Central Partnership driving the project.

He also claimed the new access road would attract traffic and impose undue delays on buses using the Leeman Road Tunnel, and the new development would substantially increase traffic from Clifton, Clifton Without and the A19 passing through Salisbury Terrace.

The six to seven storey high buildings were also contrary to York’s historic development and cityscape, he added.

However, if a public inquiry is ordered, it may raise concerns that the whole scheme will be jeopardised because it would inevitably cause a major hold-up. There have been repeated warnings that any significant delay in the scheme could result in vital funding being lost.

A York Central Partnership spokesperson said yesterday: “There are clear processes in place when a planning application is referred to the Secretary of State and we await the outcome of this.”

Council leader Keith Aspden said the application was still within the planning process after being referred to the Secretary of State, and the authority was currently awaiting the Minister’s decision.

“The council remains committed to unlocking the York Central site and creating a place where our residents and visitors want to live, work and spend time,” he said.

“Crucially, the York Central plan will deliver the homes York needs, many of which will be affordable and attract higher paid jobs to the city, helping improve residents earning power.

“York Central will also deliver new sustainable transport links, as it becomes an integral part of York’s future development.”