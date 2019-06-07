Friday night is...cabaret night

The Velma Celli Show, The Basement, City Screen, York, tonight, 8pm

VELMA Celli, Ian Stroughair’s naughty but haughty drag act, makes her monthly return home to York with her musical theatre comedy revue.

Cue classic show tunes, stand-up comedy, jazz standards and even singalongs. “Expect everything from Gaga and Cher to Bassey, Britney and Beyoncé and every diva in between,” says Velma. “Queen music is always in the house, so air guitars at the ready, my darlings!

“You will leave in hysterics, bouncing down the street, intoxicated and in love.”

York band of the weekend

Mostly Autumn, The Crescent, York, tonight, 7.30pm

YORK classic rock band Mostly Autumn showcase their latest prog-infused album, White Rainbow. In the thoughts of Bryan Josh, Olivia Sparnenn-Josh and co will be late member Liam Davison, to whom the album is dedicated.

Comedy double bill of the weekend

Alun Cochrane and Tom Taylor, The Basement, City Screen, York, Sunday, 7.30pm.

THE Burning Duck Comedy Club’s season of Edinburgh Fringe previews presents Mirfield comedian Alun Cochrane: Work In Progress and Harrogate wit Tom Taylor in Tom Taylor Is The Indie Feel-Good Hit Of The Summer

Cochrane has been doing solo stand-up shows at the Fringe since 2004, as well as appearing on Room 101, Mock The Week and Have I Got News For You. Sitting Room Comedy Club host Taylor stars in his debut stand-up show after his storytelling, character comedy Fringe hit The Charlie Montague Mysteries.

Most colourful event of the weekend

York Pride, Saturday; parade through York from 11.45am, then York Racecourse, from 1pm

THE BBC’s wonderfully Welsh-voiced weatherman Owyn Wyn Evans will be the main stage host for York Pride, alongside Mamma Bear and Kira Live.

The headline act will be Bradford singer and musical theatre star Gareth Gates; other acts heading for Knavesmire are Rozalla; Eva Iglesias; Bang Bang Romeo; Bohemian Rhapsody...With A Twist! (a tribute to Freddie Mercury); A Tribute To Abba; Eric Spike; DJ Rory Hoy and State of the Arts Academy, performing Rent.

Mamma Bear will host the Official AfterParty at Mansion, Micklegate, from 6pm until very late, with tributes to P!nk and Kylie.

Joy Division/New Order legend’s coastal concert of the weekend

Hacienda Classical, featuring Peter Hook, Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Saturday, 7.30pm

HAÇIENDA Classical returns for a fourth year with the Manchester Camerata Orchestra and a new and updated soundtrack to open Scarborough OAT’s 2019 season.

In this clubbing meets classical show, curated byDJ Graeme Park, executive producer Peter Hook and musical director Tim Crooks, Eighties and Nineties’ clubland anthems are re-interpreted by a classically-trained orchestra.

“I was very sceptical about the whole idea,” says Hook. “The idea of putting an orchestra with Graeme Park’s mixes, I just couldn’t see it working at all, but I’m delighted to be proven so wrong now we’re a few years down the line.”

Techno pioneers 808 State support; Hacienda co-founder and former Joy Division and New Order bassist Hook delivers a DJ set.