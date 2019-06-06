A £120m University of York fundraising campaign could shape global development of the future.

The York Unlimited campaign will look to tackle some of the most pressing global challenges, such as mental health, access to education and job creation.

It aims to encourage students to give their time and ideas, as well as including new scholarship programmes to help students over come barriers to education.

The campaign is set to be officially announced at a York Festival of Ideas event, hosted by university chancellor, Sir Malcolm Grant, on Saturday, June 8.

Acting vice-chancellor, Prof Saul Tendler, said: “This is our most ambitious fundraising initiative to date and we are excited to be sharing [it] with our students, staff, graduates and the people and businesses of the city of York.

“With the help of our generous donors, partners and university community, we aim to shape and influence some of the world’s biggest challenges.

“We want to make more discoveries in researching the future technological needs of society, create real opportunities for our students and make breakthroughs in understanding mental health issues.”

