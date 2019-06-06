THE Prime Minister has singled out former York Rowntree worker Robert Casson while paying tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of British servicemen during the D-Day landings.

Theresa May was speaking after witnessing an inauguration ceremony today (Thursday) for a new D-Day memorial overlooking Gold Beach, which will record the names of more than 20,000 British servicemen who died in the Battle of Normandy.

She read out the names of several British troops who were killed during the landings 75 years ago today and battle.

“These young men belonged to a very special generation, the greatest generation,” she said.

“A generation whose incomparable spirit shaped our postwar world.

“They didn’t boast. They didn’t fuss. They served. And they laid down their lives so that we might have a better life and build a better world.”

She said such men included "Marine Commando Robert Casson of 46 Royal Marine Commando, who was killed on the approach to Juno Beach, three weeks before his brother Private Joseph Casson was also killed in Normandy".

The Prime Minster’s tribute came just days after The Press reported on a visit to Nestlé’s York factory by the Casson brothers’ niece, Mary Holland, to see Robert’s name on the company’s war memorial in Haxby Road and lay a wreath.

Robert, who worked before the war at the factory as a biscuit baking machine assistant, was shot in the neck while still on a landing craft as it was heading for Juno beach on June 6, 1944.

Mary’s husband John said yesterday that she was "absolutely thrilled" that the memories of her two uncles had now been honoured and remembered in such a public way by the Prime Minister.

He said she hoped readers would visit the Normandy Memorial Trust website to read all the stories and support the Trust in whatever way they could.

Asked if he knew how the Prime Minister had come to select the brothers for mention in her speech, he said: “No 10 has been following all the stories and selected five people to feature in the speech.”

The Press asked the Downing Street press office whether our article had alerted Number 10 to the Cassons’ story but it did not reply.