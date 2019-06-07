RESIDENTS are being urged to have a say on York’s Local Plan - which outlines where and what housing developments will be built in the city.
A six-week consultation has been launched on changes to the scheme - including the removal of two sites in Strensall and a reduction in the number of homes that should be built each year from 867 to 790. The council previously said hearings on the Local Plan would take place in early 2019.
But the plans were hit by fresh delays when the Queen Elizabeth Barracks and Towthorpe Lines sites in Strensall were removed because Natural England raised concerns about the impact of 550 new homes on neighbouring wildlife reserve Strensall Common.
Government inspectors told the council it must enable residents to have their say on the changes.
Cllr Nigel Ayre, executive member for finance, said: “The Local Plan is one of the most significant strategic documents for York, as it will determine how our city develops over the next 15 years.
“It’s absolutely essential that we deliver a plan that addresses the local pressures in our housing market, including the regeneration of brownfield sites, but at the same time, guarantees the protection of the greenbelt and York’s natural beauty.”
The documents will be available in all libraries and at West Offices, as well as online at york.gov.uk/localplan.
The consultation ends at midnight on July 22 and comments will then be sent to the independent planning inspectors, who say hearings will be held as soon as possible.