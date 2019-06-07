TWO friends have teamed up to open a new independent shop in Bishopthorpe Road.
Ellie McManaman, who used to run Bare, and Gaynor Parr-Manley, who ran Olives Nest, became such good friends when they opened their respective shops in the area that they decided to launch a joint venture.
Their new store, Noun, opened its doors on June 1 and sells gifts for children and adults as well as homewares and clothing, including many brands their previous shops stocked.
Gaynor said: “The store is born out of our friendship and the name Noun was chosen because the definition is people, places and things.
“The first week has just been phenomenal and we have really been supported by the local community.”
She added that the store stocks items made all over the world and aims to be a family-friendly shop. The duo are also planning on launching an online shop.
