A YORK-based housing association has launched a new volunteering initiative as part of National Volunteering Week.

Yorkshire Housing has put out an appeal to recruit new ‘independence volunteers’ from across the York area to help older residents with simple, everyday tasks.

These could include activities such as local shopping, making and preparing meals and attending appointments.

The scheme is a joint initiative, funded by City of York Council (CYC), and it is hoped that up to 20 volunteers will be signed up in the first 12 months.

Helen Bannister has been appointed by Yorkshire Housing as a volunteer co-ordinator to help with recruitment.

She said: “Our new volunteering opportunities in York are open to anyone who has some regular free time to give, even just a few hours a week.

“It will be to help our customers with really simple things like making light meals, doing local shopping or putting on the laundry.”

The aim of the initiative is to upskill volunteers to support people with building confidence in day-to-day tasks, enabling eligible residents to stay at home for longer, as well as establishing sustainable links in their local communities.

Independent Living Service operations manager, Lesley Sharp, said: “We want to recruit more volunteers so we can offer an individual, tailored service, carrying out the lower level, but equally important, tasks, which help our customers remain in their own homes.”

Yorkshire Housing is a charitable association that owns and manages more than 18,000 homes across Yorkshire.

It also provides a range of services so that people can live independently, including the Help at Hand service, which offers the same services as the new initiative in York and also includes a 24-hour alarm service.

It operates on a pay-as-you-go basis across the whole of the Yorkshire area.

Other services include employment and financial advice, sheltered housing and extra care homes.

All profits are reinvested for the benefit of customers.

Recruitment is now open.

If you are interested in

finding out more about how to become a Yorkshire Housing volunteer contact Helen Bannister on 07827 896 949 or email helen.bannister@yorkshirehousing.co.uk