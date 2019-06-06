ANOTHER fashion shop is to close down in York city centre.

French Connection in Davygate will trade for the last time tomorrow.

It is understood that the firm's store in the York Designer Outlet has already shut.

French Connection describes itself as a 'design-led British brand committed to creating distinctive premium products for the modern lifestyle across women’s clothes, men’s fashion, accessories and homeware.'

The Press reported last month that the Dorothy Perkins and Burton shop in Coney Street had been earmarked for closure as Sir Philip Green’s Arcadia Group announced plans to shut 23 stores in the UK and Ireland as part of a company voluntary arrangement (CVA).https://www.yorkpress.co.uk/news/17659192.york-high-street-fashion-shops-at-risk-again/

Another fashion shop to have shut in the city centre is LK Bennett in Petergate https://www.yorkpress.co.uk/news/17569926.lk-bennett-stores-in-york-to-close/.

Other shops to have closed in recent months include Crabtree & Evelyn https://www.yorkpress.co.uk/news/17387656.crabtree-evelyn-shop-in-stonegate-to-close-down/Hambleton Furniture in Walmgate, where the owner has retired, and craft shop the York Makery in Gillygate, whose owner cited high rate and rent concerns among other issues.

*French Connection has been approached for comment.