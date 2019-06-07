EACH year, the York Design Awards aim to recognise and celebrate the best new buildings, restoration projects or public spaces in York.

York Theatre Royal, the Mansion House, York Art Gallery, the Hiscox Building and the Rowntree Park Skate Park have all won awards in the past. But what will win this year?

In May, judges visited every one of the 29 projects entered for this year's Design Awards. They will choose winners in several categories, with the winners being announced at an awards ceremony the Ron Cooke Hub at the University of York on June 24.

But there's one award that goes to a public vote.

Each year, we ask readers to vote for your favourite scheme. The entry attracting most votes will be presented with the prestigious Press People's Award on awards night.

Of the 29 schemes entered for this year’s York Design Awards, 27 have put themselves forward for The Press People’s Award. They include the new treehouse at Robert Wilkinson Primary School, Strensall, dedicated to four-year-old Jake Smith; the new Centre@Burnholme community building and library at the former Burnholme Community College; the restored Acomb War Memorial; and many more.

You cane see photos and details of all 27 entries and VOTE NOW for your three favourites here: www.yorkpress.co.uk/designawards/

An exhibition showcasing all the entries also runs at Explore York central library from Monday to Saturday next week (June 10-15). You can vote for your favourites there.

Voting closes on the evening of Saturday June 15.