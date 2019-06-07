A YORK hospital charity has been given a boost by a local housebuilder.

York Teaching Hospital Charity has been awarded £1,000 by Persimmon, which will go towards its new maternity bereavement centre.

Elizabeth Ross, head of midwifery at York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are delighted to have received the support and donation to the Butterfly Appeal from Persimmon.

“We know there is nothing that can take away the pain for families following a late pregnancy loss, stillbirth or death of a baby soon after birth, but we also know how precious those few hours or days can be before they have to say their final goodbyes.”

The Butterfly Appeal is aiming to raise £250,000 for the new centre.

Tim Nixon, from Persimmon Homes Yorkshire, said: “We felt the Butterfly Appeal was an amazing cause. It’s good to know there are such helpful services at such a tragic time.”