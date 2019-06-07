A MAN threatened to "cut" two paramedics when they found him collapsed in the middle of the road, York Magistrates' Court heard.

Thomas William Douglas, 23, had had 15 pints of lager and two lines of cocaine and been sick, said Katherine Smith, prosecuting.

The paramedics first saw him lying in the roadway of Crichton Avenue, Clifton, in the recovery position at 7.20pm on March 19.

But when they tried to help him, he repeatedly said: “I will cut you.”

Douglas was so aggressive they feared for their safety and had to call for police assistance, she said.

District judge Adrian Lower said the paramedics had spent 25 minutes trying to help Douglas.

“Twenty five minutes, when for all I know, there were other people far more deserving of paramedic attention than you were,” he told Douglas. “I cannot simply let this sort of behaviour towards the public services pass. There must be a prison sentence.”

He handed down a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months on condition Douglas does 33 days’ rehabilitative activities, 150 hours’ unpaid work and observes a 16-week nightly curfew from 8pm to 8am.

He also ordered Douglas to pay each paramedic £100 compensation and £85 prosecution costs.

Douglas, of Castle Close, Cawood, pleaded guilty to two charges of threatening words and behaviour towards paramedics.

A probation report said the incident had happened on the day of the wake for Douglas’s dead brother, and that Douglas had suffered other family bereavements.

“It was the first time he had tried cocaine,” said defence solicitor John Howard. "He cannot recall a great deal about the incident.”

Douglas had not had a knife on him so could not carry out his threat. He spent his days sitting at home and needed a “kick back into work”, said the defence solicitor.