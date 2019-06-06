POLICE have released an image of a woman they want to speak to about theft of perfume from Jo Malone.
Officers say a woman went into the shop on Stonegate at about 10.50am on May 4 and, while staff were distracted, she took a bottle of fragrance from the display and put it into her bag.
She then left the shop without paying.
Police are asking anyone who recognises the woman in the CCTV image to get in touch by calling 101 and asking for PC 1390 Kennedy or email philip.kennedy@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
