A SUMMER festival will celebrate the more unusual side of Yorkshire’s ecclesiastical buildings.

Church Explorers will showcase various churches which are exposing their stories of discovery in a series of free events, open days and exhibitions.

'Lost and found’ is this year's theme while the event also focusses on breakage (accidental and deliberate), conservation (successful and unsuccessful) and concealment and revelation.

The seventh annual festival which runs until the end of August includes a tour of the stonemasonry workshop at St Helen’s, Escrick, tomorrow, Saturday.

The church contains a memorial to Caroline Neville, 1st Lady Wenlock that was given a new larger and more masculine nose after the original was damaged by fire.

Visitors will be able to add to the debate on the future of the nose.

Dr Chris Tuckley, head of interpretation at York Archaeological Trust which organises the festival, said: “Yorkshire is blessed to have many beautiful old churches but the problem is that we’re so used to seeing them they become part of the scenery around us and we forget they’re there.

“The idea behind Church Explorers is to entice people to visit our churches and find what they might never have realised they’ve lost.”

Other churches involved are St John of Beverley, Salton, south of Kirbymoorside; St Helen, Bilton-in-Ainsty; Selby Abbey; St James, Norton; The Priory Church of St Mary, Bridlington; Leeds Minster; St Mary, Beverley, and St Leonard and St Mary, Armthorpe, Doncaster.

All are open throughout the festival and keen to show their “lost and found” aspect or object, such as the return from Canada of a long-lost quilt last seen in Doncaster 125 years ago.

Book the St Helen’s event via Caroline on 07774 461026 or email escrickchurch@gmail.com.

Details at www.churchexplorers.co.uk.