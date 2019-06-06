WINES and spirits worth more than £900 have been stolen from the Morrisons store in Malton.
Police have put out CCTV images of a man and a woman who entered the store at 11.50am on May 2, placing the goods in two shopping bags in a trolley.
The pair removed security tags in a separate aisle before leaving the store without paying for the goods.
If you recognise the pair or have any information ring North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Steve Ashley or email stephen.ashley@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
If you want to remain anonymous, call Crimstoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference 12190079668.
