WINES and spirits worth more than £900 have been stolen from the Morrisons store in Malton.

Police have put out CCTV images of a man and a woman who entered the store at 11.50am on May 2, placing the goods in two shopping bags in a trolley.

The pair removed security tags in a separate aisle before leaving the store without paying for the goods.

If you recognise the pair or have any information ring North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Steve Ashley or email stephen.ashley@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you want to remain anonymous, call Crimstoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference 12190079668.