A SILENT online auction is underway to raise funds for a showcase by young musicians in York.

York Music Hub Festival 'HubFest' takes place on June 22 and 23 and will see the city come alive with youngsters playing all kinds of music.The auction is open to bids until 9pm on June 22 and prizes include: a VIP trip to York Rose Theatre for five people including best seats in the house to a performance this summer, champagne, canapés and a backstage tour; a private tour for two of Emmerdale village and studios with actor Chris Chittell; a three course meal for two people at Café No.8; family passes for York’s Chocolate Story and York Maze, and two tickets to HallowScream.

City Sounds, on the Saturday during the day, will see live music at stages and spaces all across the city from Parliament Street and St Sampson’s Square to the Spurriergate Centre and St Helen’s Square.

In the evening, there will be a gala concert at the National Railway Museum which will feature performances from the city’s top young musicians including violinist Will Clarke, from Huntington School, who was a national finalist in the Rotary Club Young Musician of the Year.

The Sunday Showcase sees four city secondary schools performing at the University of York. The programme includes a variety of ensembles from choirs and big bands to chamber groups and orchestras.

Molly Newton, hub manager, said: “This festival weekend will be a fantastic showcase for the local talent we have in York and a huge opportunity for members of the public to enjoy an incredibly varied and exciting programme of music. No tickets are needed for City Sounds, but don’t leave it too late to buy your tickets for the Gala Concert or the Sunday Showcase.”

Click here to take part in the auction.