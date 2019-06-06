A SHOPLIFTER has been jailed after stealing from a York supermarket.

Mark James Flynn had visited York “to see a friend”, the city’s magistrates court heard.

However, while he was in the city he continued the offending that had seen him locked up twice in the nine months before he came to York.

Katherine Smith, prosecuting, said Flynn, 36, stole four bottles of whisky, together worth £107, from Morrison’s on Foss Islands Road on Tuesday.

He was caught and arrested and the bottles returned to the store.

Police sent him in custody to the court as he was also in breach of bail, given to him by a different court in connection with two charges of shoplifting.

Flynn, 47, who gave his address as Beckett Road, Doncaster, pleaded guilty to theft of the bottles of whisky.

He was jailed for six weeks.

For him, Steve Munro said “He was visiting a friend in York.

“He went into Morrison’s and stupidly took these bottles and had no means to pay.”

Flynn had been addicted to spice and crack cocaine for four to five years and was not getting help in tackling his habit, said the defence solicitor.