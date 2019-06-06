A SUPERMARKET employee has been jailed and ordered to repay £8,658 she stole from the till.
Trina Howard, 47, served customers at a tobacco booth at Morrisons in Starbeck, York Crown Court heard. But when they handed over money, she rang it up as “no sale” and at the end of the day took their money home.
After a stock taking revealed large discrepancies at the tobacco booth, an internal investigation uncovered her crimes.
Howard, of Durham Way, Harrogate, pleaded guilty to theft of more than £8,000 in cash and make-up worth £40.50.
She was jailed for 10 months at York Crown Court and ordered to repay £8,658 at an assets-confiscation hearing.
Financial investigator PC Emma Harris, of North Yorkshire Police’s economic crime unit, said: “The Proceeds of Crime Act ensures that not only can criminals face conviction in the courts, but we can also target their pockets to ensure that their criminality does not pay.
“Ms Howard took advantage of her position as a store assistant with the result that she now has a criminal record.
“Thankfully she pleaded guilty at the first opportunity, saving time and additional cost to the public purse.”
