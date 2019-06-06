A YORK charity brought together more than 200 volunteers this week to transform a public open space into an attractive community garden in just three days.

This year’s York Cares Big Community Challenge united volunteers from across local businesses, schools and the community to transform Clarence Gardens, near York Hospital, with a focus on promoting health, well-being and social inclusion.

Volunteers undertook work on the outdoor space at The Hut in Clarence Gardens to provide attractive and functional green spaces for not only their members but people accessing York Hospital.

Project managed by York Cares in partnership with Evora Construction, City of York Council and The Hut, the challenge ran for three days from Tuesday to Thursday.

The employee-volunteering charity benefited from donations of supplies and materials, including paint, paintbrushes, wire brushes, paint trays, topsoil and sensory plants, to make the project happen.

Clarence Gardens is a public garden in a busy urban setting, adjacent to York Hospital. The gardens are accessed by a large number of hospital users and the members of The Hut.

The Hut is a registered charity and limited company operating out of a building in Clarence Gardens. It was established in 2011 by two senior nurses working in residential care, to provide purposeful activities and support for people with enduring mental health issues and/or learning disabilities.

Megan Hale, from York Cares, said: “The work that employee volunteers have completed over the three-day challenge will make a huge difference to The Hut and its users. Not only has it made the space more attractive to the wider community it has given them a practical outdoor space that can be used for sessions all year round.”