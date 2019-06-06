FIREARMS and jewellery have been stolen from a house in Balne, near Selby.
The burglary happened on Toadham Lane between 10.15am and 4.20pm on Tuesday, May 28.
The suspects broke in through the back door and stole jewellery, shotguns and a rifle, including a Midland Gun Company 12 bore side-by-side shotgun with distinctive brown Damascus barrels.
Police have put out an appeal for information and have issued photos of some of the jewellery, including a pearl necklace and rings.
Anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area in the days leading up to the burglary should contact the police on 101, quoting incident number 12190096059.
You can also pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.