Seventy-five years on from the D-Day landings and the ensuing battles to free western Europe from Nazi occupation, I wonder how the survivors of this terrible conflict reflect on the years past. Their sacrifices kept us free from the oppression of a dictatorial regime, giving us freedom of choice, free speech and the right to vote for our own elected representatives.

We forget how, without the freedom won by these men and women, all the public demonstrations we see now - LGBT, anti-fracking, the protests on climate change and many more - would have been crushed under Nazi jackboots.